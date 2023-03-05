Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Declines By 25.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FCOB stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

