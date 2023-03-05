Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Declines By 25.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FCOB stock remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.00.
About 1st Colonial Bancorp
