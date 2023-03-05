Short Interest in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expands By 23.0%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE AYI traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.47. 242,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,936. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.02. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $198.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.74%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

