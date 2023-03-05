Short Interest in African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Drops By 20.0%

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $15.10 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $21.45.
