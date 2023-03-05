Short Interest in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Increases By 27.3%

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,973,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after purchasing an additional 252,302 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,652,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,200,000 after acquiring an additional 157,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after acquiring an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

