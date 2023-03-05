Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Declines By 19.6%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 31st total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,246.0 days.

OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASMPT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

