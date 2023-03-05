Short Interest in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Decreases By 17.1%

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Avnet by 84.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $1,155,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 11.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avnet will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

