Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Rises By 25.8%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the January 31st total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

BAE Systems Price Performance

BAESF stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,444 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.