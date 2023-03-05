Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Increases By 8.6%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days. Currently, 23.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

