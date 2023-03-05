Short Interest in Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Increases By 16.5%

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 802,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:BTB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 574,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,647. Bit Brother has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

