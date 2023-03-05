Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Declines By 9.7%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the January 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

BREZW stock remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.36.

