Short Interest in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Grows By 9.3%

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Natixis increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 280,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 514,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,305,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

NYSE CBRE traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $85.92. 1,127,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Stories

