Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Grows By 8.2%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 933,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of COLM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 225,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,061. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17,880.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 565,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 561,977 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,390,000 after purchasing an additional 476,394 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,487,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,930 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
