Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Rises By 20.5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $91.30 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 1.5 %

Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 39,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $81.75.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Cuts Dividend

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.4294 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, Corporate Centre and Other, and Wealth Management. The Retail Banking Services segment provides home loan, consumer finance, and retail deposit products and servicing to all retail bank customers and non-relationship managed small business customers.

