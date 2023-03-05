Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 19.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SID. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 2.3 %

SID traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 3,614,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

