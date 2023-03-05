Short Interest in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Declines By 19.4%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on SID. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 2.3 %
SID traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.55. 3,614,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
See Also
