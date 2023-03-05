Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Decreases By 9.8%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the January 31st total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

CTMLF remained flat at $11.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Get Corporate Travel Management alerts:

About Corporate Travel Management

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.