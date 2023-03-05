Short Interest in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Rises By 7.9%

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 20.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,450,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,645,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,892 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,617,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $12,527,000.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,719. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.99, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on DH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

