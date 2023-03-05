Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Rises By 22.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the January 31st total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 223,146 shares in the company, valued at $312,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DMAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 10,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,248. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

