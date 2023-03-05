Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Declines By 16.7%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

dotdigital Group Price Performance

Shares of dotdigital Group stock remained flat at $1.15 on Friday. 10,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

dotDigital Group Plc engages in the provision of data-driven omnichannel marketing automation solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, U.S., and APAC. The company was founded by Ian Rhys Taylor and Simon Christopher Bird in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

