Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Expands By 8.5%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. 1,225,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,170. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 223,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Evergy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Evergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 368,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

