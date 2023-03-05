Short Interest in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Drops By 8.7%

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 15,230,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $53.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,093. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.73.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1,087.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Fastenal by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 45.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

