Short Interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Grows By 27.0%

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 745.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on FCXXF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.