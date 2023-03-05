Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expands By 25.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,800 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $107.38. 149,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,769. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.30. Forward Air has a one year low of $84.04 and a one year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

