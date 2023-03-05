Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Expands By 7.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,569,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,801.5 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
