Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Expands By 7.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,569,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13,801.5 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GXYEF remained flat at $6.85 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

