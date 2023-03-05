Short Interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Rises By 26.4%

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

GasLog Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. 155,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,141. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $471.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.20.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 280,066 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

