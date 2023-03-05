Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Rises By 7.4%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 25,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 4th quarter worth about $104,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,297 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gerdau in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,617,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Gerdau by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,564 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Gerdau by 852.7% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,609 shares during the period. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. 5,780,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,620,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

