Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Increases By 26.2%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Greenland Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. The company has a market cap of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenland Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenland Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenland Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells transmission products for material handling machineries in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

