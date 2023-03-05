Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Increases By 13.8%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,931,400 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the January 31st total of 4,334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49,314.0 days.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance

Shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane stock remained flat at $10.65 on Friday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA engages in the provision of electronic communication infrastructure services. It also engages in the hosting of equipment for radio transmission, telecommunications, and television and radio signal distribution. The company was founded on January 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

