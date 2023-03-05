Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Grows By 23.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Inpex stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Inpex has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.20.

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

