Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Declines By 8.5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
IsoEnergy Price Performance
OTCMKTS ISENF remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Friday. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.57.
About IsoEnergy
