Short Interest in IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Declines By 8.5%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF remained flat at $2.27 during midday trading on Friday. 19,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. IsoEnergy has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $4.57.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

