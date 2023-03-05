Short Interest in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Drops By 11.7%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

In other Karat Packaging news, CEO Alan Yu purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,415,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,624,956.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $243,456. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 369.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 558,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 439,575 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 651.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 109,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 16,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,216. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

