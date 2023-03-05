Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Rises By 13.2%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSFGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,027,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.2 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.