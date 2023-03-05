Short Interest in KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Rises By 13.2%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,163,500 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 1,027,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 115.2 days.

KBC Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSF traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

KBC Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

