Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Increases By 36.4%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRYAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($143.62) to €118.00 ($125.53) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kerry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.86.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $97.49. The company had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $117.20.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

