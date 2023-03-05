Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Expands By 27.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Kingsoft stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

