Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Expands By 27.0%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 904,800 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 712,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of Kingsoft stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. Kingsoft has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15.
About Kingsoft
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft (KSFTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.