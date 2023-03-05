Short Interest in Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Decreases By 23.8%

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 31st total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 848.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNKBF. Danske lowered Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DNB Markets downgraded Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of Kinnevik stock remained flat at C$15.60 during midday trading on Friday. Kinnevik has a 12 month low of C$11.55 and a 12 month high of C$25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.80.

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

