Short Interest in Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Rises By 18.5%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 824,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,882.5 days.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYKOF remained flat at $21.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It handles the research, development, production, and sale of in vitro diagnostic reagents and ethical drugs concerning renal anemia, leukemia, cancer, allergies, and hypertension. It also produces and sells medical and industrial raw materials such as amino acids, nucleic acid-related compounds, and healthcare products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.