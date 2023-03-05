Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Drops By 23.5%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

Shares of LCAHW stock remained flat at $0.15 on Friday. 1,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,879. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCAHW. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the period.

