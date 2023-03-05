Short Interest in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Grows By 16.4%

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the January 31st total of 245,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,854. The firm has a market cap of $494.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $271,984.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,709,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,907,366.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,121,657.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,322,664. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Legacy Housing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

