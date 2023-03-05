Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Drops By 21.9%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,200 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 31st total of 442,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th.

Materion Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE MTRN traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $117.59. The stock had a trading volume of 111,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,871. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Materion has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $118.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $14,780,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 329,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

