Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Declines By 19.7%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MITPF remained flat at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.
About Mithra Pharmaceuticals
