Short Interest in Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Declines By 19.7%

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MITPF remained flat at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA develops, manufactures, and markets complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause, and hormone-dependent cancers in Europe and internationally. Its development candidates include Estelle, which has completed phase III clinical trial, which is a combined oral contraceptive; Donesta, which is in phase III clinical trial for estetrol-based oral hormone treatment.

