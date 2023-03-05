Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Expands By 25.0%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY remained flat at $34.90 during midday trading on Friday. 22,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $36.56.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($258.51) to €290.00 ($308.51) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €270.00 ($287.23) to €290.00 ($308.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €326.20 ($347.02) to €320.00 ($340.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($351.06) to €350.00 ($372.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €278.00 ($295.74) to €320.00 ($340.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.