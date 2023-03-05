Short Interest in Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Decreases By 21.4%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,500 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the January 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,155.0 days.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NMEHF remained flat at $23.20 on Friday. Nomura Real Estate has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21.

Nomura Real Estate Company Profile

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

