Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Grows By 18.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHAT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,289 shares of company stock worth $77,329. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,675,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 570,729 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,684,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 223,943 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

