Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 18.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

About Spectral Medical

(Get Rating)

See Also

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. It operates through the following segments: Spectral Medical Inc, Dialco Medical Inc, and Corporate. The Spectral Medical Inc segment seeks U.S. FDA approval for PMX for the treatment of patients with septic shock, it also manufactures and sells its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) diagnostic and certain proprietary reagents.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.