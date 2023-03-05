Short Interest in Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Drops By 18.5%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 31st total of 97,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXF remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Spectral Medical has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.45.
About Spectral Medical
