Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Grows By 15.4%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,820,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $36,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.9 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,818. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

