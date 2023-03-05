Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Rises By 22.9%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the January 31st total of 14,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 13,284,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.57. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
