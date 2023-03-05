SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $41,706.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after purchasing an additional 921,670 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 118.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SI-BONE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 395,658 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth $4,849,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

