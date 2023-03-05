SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $41,706.00 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $41,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84.
SI-BONE Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SIBN stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.