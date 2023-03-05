Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of SMMNY opened at $26.86 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.
Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

