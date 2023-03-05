Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SMMNY opened at $26.86 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Siemens Healthineers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.3201 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

SMMNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Healthineers from €63.10 ($67.13) to €62.10 ($66.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Siemens Healthineers to €58.00 ($61.70) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €54.00 ($57.45) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

(Get Rating)

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.