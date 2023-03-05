Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.50.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Sika stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.66. Sika has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.