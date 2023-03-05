Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Downgraded to Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Silvergate Capital from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush downgraded Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $162.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 60.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

