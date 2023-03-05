SingularityNET Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $570.61 million and approximately $234.29 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00039490 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00220147 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,411.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002849 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,832,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,113,638 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,825,344.7363875 with 1,204,106,540.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.48369251 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $223,801,838.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

